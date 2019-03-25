Qdot - Koshi Danu: your new favourite song

Almost a month ago, the YBBM star released his Qdot - Koshi Danu hit, which turned out to be an ultimate banger. Following the success of the song, the singer presents an official music video for the track. Thus, is the video as good as the song?
[embedded content]
All music videos for Qdot’s songs are unique, colourful, and memorable. The visuals for the latest track are not an exception.
Qdot - Koshi Danu description
- Released: 25th March 2019
- Format: mp3, video
- Genre: Apala, Afro-Beat
- Length: 2:26 min
- Label: YBBM
- Producer(s): Pherari
Though the songs itself was released at the end of March 2019, the Nigerian musician decided to spoil his fans with a music video only now. Nevertheless, the waiting was worth it. The visuals for the track are captivating. The choreography used in the video is unparalleled. Every aspect of the video complements the original track.
Qdot - Koshi Danu song reviews and reactions
Though the video was released just on 25th March, it already has over 58,000 views on YouTube. All the fans are absolutely thrilled about it. They express their compliments through multiple comments below the video:
- Nice track bro. — @Abbey Kebzy
- This man is coming out strong! — @Taofeeqah Bamirayo
- This guy never disappoints me. — @appleby rachel Camacho
- I just love Qdot. He is not proud, he is natural. Nice video. — @folashade akinrinola
- Nice song bro, keep it up. — @wayhaught Dom and Kat channel
- Wow... this is a bomb. — @Weezy Bro
- This guy is making us dance. Love his style. — @African Kids Channel
- Another mad one! — @Wembie Zhokwo
- This guy has always been one of my best musicians. His tracks are always hits. You never miss. Love this. — @SEMIU OLAJIDE
Qdot - Koshi Danu lyrics
[Intro]
Ko ko ko ko (koshi danu!!)
Ferrari madu gu
Qdot loruko mi.
[Verse]
To Ba lowo lowo
O’le Gbese s’oke
Alaye ma fi agidi Jaiye
Omo yahoo ti o pa wo
To ni Olohun lo se ojoro
Alaye ko ise ko mo ise
O sha’se oun bawon we oso
Broda ologo 2G
Ogo ti o download Whatsapp
Ogo 2go ni ko le wo Snapchat
Haa haa haa haa
O lo’wo o fe ra Benz
Ko ni ile o fe yo fence e
Moto yin oshe ni je epo
Ni gba te gbe olosho to n se epo
Atenu baby
O baby Atenu
Karimo
Karimo, Ka ma pade mo
O ji phone O ji charger mor o
Ara n fu mi bo se ji wa
My daughter daughter
Ma pe mi ni zaddy zaddy
Ta lo ni zaddy werey
Ta lo bi omo werey
Omo to’n gbe boko lura
Omo to’n gbe oja lura
Omo tan ti lo ti o fu ra
Won shey ni ka yin ni pata
Sebi oni Benz le n Waka
Nwa yanwun
Omo igbo nwa yanwun
Sho mo’pe dimeji la wun
Broda osho free
Eyin na ma bi’mo obinrin
Oya Koshi danu!!!
Ko ko koshi danu!!!!!!
Oti oloti lo fe ge
O ni same lo bade
Aka gum ni ko yo owo ri,
Client e o sanwo ri
Ef’e gba le were
Gbegberigbe
Ti gbe gbe rigbe
Enu Awon oko yin ti gbe
Mi o kin s’olosho
Ti ba lo e ma fun mi lo’wo
Ko mo pe mo ma gbera oh
Ko werey ko werey
Owo epo
Ese eja
Baby buy me Gucci
Baby buy me Fendi
So fe pa baby ni?
Atenu baby
O baby Atenu
Shey make I send my Aza?
O Baby buy me iPhone
Shey o mo number Lati ni?
Davido l’omo aunty mi
O like e hustle mi
O de fe won nu muscle mi
Oni Benz lon Waka
Won o like oni Toyota
E shey Wire fun mi
Ise wo lo un lo, e ja mi
Won ja e tan o ja won je
O gbera o wa ye ra
Sweet mix by DrumPhrase
Ko ko ko ko koshi danu!!!
Qdot - Koshi Danu song download
Image: instagram.com, @qdot_alagbe
Source: UGC
If you like the song and want to have it with you all the time, you can easily download it by following the links provided below:
Qdot - Koshi Danu song and music video are true masterpieces. They complement each other perfectly. Tell us what you think about these works in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more hot news.
