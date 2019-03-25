Home | News | General | Qdot - Koshi Danu: your new favourite song

Almost a month ago, the YBBM star released his Qdot - Koshi Danu hit, which turned out to be an ultimate banger. Following the success of the song, the singer presents an official music video for the track. Thus, is the video as good as the song?

[embedded content]

All music videos for Qdot’s songs are unique, colourful, and memorable. The visuals for the latest track are not an exception.

Qdot - Koshi Danu description

Released: 25th March 2019

Though the songs itself was released at the end of March 2019, the Nigerian musician decided to spoil his fans with a music video only now. Nevertheless, the waiting was worth it. The visuals for the track are captivating. The choreography used in the video is unparalleled. Every aspect of the video complements the original track.

Qdot - Koshi Danu song reviews and reactions

Though the video was released just on 25th March, it already has over 58,000 views on YouTube. All the fans are absolutely thrilled about it. They express their compliments through multiple comments below the video:

Nice track bro. — @Abbey Kebzy

— @Abbey Kebzy This man is coming out strong! — @Taofeeqah Bamirayo

— @Taofeeqah Bamirayo This guy never disappoints me. — @appleby rachel Camacho

— @appleby rachel Camacho I just love Qdot. He is not proud, he is natural. Nice video. — @folashade akinrinola

Nice song bro, keep it up. — @wayhaught Dom and Kat channel

— @wayhaught Dom and Kat channel Wow... this is a bomb. — @Weezy Bro

— @Weezy Bro This guy is making us dance. Love his style. — @African Kids Channel

— @African Kids Channel Another mad one! — @Wembie Zhokwo

— @Wembie Zhokwo This guy has always been one of my best musicians. His tracks are always hits. You never miss. Love this. — @SEMIU OLAJIDE

Qdot - Koshi Danu lyrics

[Intro]

Ko ko ko ko (koshi danu!!)

Ferrari madu gu

Qdot loruko mi.

[Verse]

To Ba lowo lowo

O’le Gbese s’oke

Alaye ma fi agidi Jaiye

Omo yahoo ti o pa wo

To ni Olohun lo se ojoro

Alaye ko ise ko mo ise

O sha’se oun bawon we oso

Broda ologo 2G

Ogo ti o download Whatsapp

Ogo 2go ni ko le wo Snapchat

Haa haa haa haa

O lo’wo o fe ra Benz

Ko ni ile o fe yo fence e

Moto yin oshe ni je epo

Ni gba te gbe olosho to n se epo

Atenu baby

O baby Atenu

Karimo

Karimo, Ka ma pade mo

O ji phone O ji charger mor o

Ara n fu mi bo se ji wa

My daughter daughter

Ma pe mi ni zaddy zaddy

Ta lo ni zaddy werey

Ta lo bi omo werey

Omo to’n gbe boko lura

Omo to’n gbe oja lura

Omo tan ti lo ti o fu ra

Won shey ni ka yin ni pata

Sebi oni Benz le n Waka

Nwa yanwun

Omo igbo nwa yanwun

Sho mo’pe dimeji la wun

Broda osho free

Eyin na ma bi’mo obinrin

Oya Koshi danu!!!

Ko ko koshi danu!!!!!!

Oti oloti lo fe ge

O ni same lo bade

Aka gum ni ko yo owo ri,

Client e o sanwo ri

Ef’e gba le were

Gbegberigbe

Ti gbe gbe rigbe

Enu Awon oko yin ti gbe

Mi o kin s’olosho

Ti ba lo e ma fun mi lo’wo

Ko mo pe mo ma gbera oh

Ko werey ko werey

Owo epo

Ese eja

Baby buy me Gucci

Baby buy me Fendi

So fe pa baby ni?

Atenu baby

O baby Atenu

Shey make I send my Aza?

O Baby buy me iPhone

Shey o mo number Lati ni?

Davido l’omo aunty mi

O like e hustle mi

O de fe won nu muscle mi

Oni Benz lon Waka

Won o like oni Toyota

E shey Wire fun mi

Ise wo lo un lo, e ja mi

Won ja e tan o ja won je

O gbera o wa ye ra

Sweet mix by DrumPhrase

Ko ko ko ko koshi danu!!!

Qdot - Koshi Danu song download

If you like the song and want to have it with you all the time, you can easily download it by following the links provided below:

Qdot - Koshi Danu song and music video are true masterpieces. They complement each other perfectly. Tell us what you think about these works in the comments section below. Stay tuned for more hot news.

