Pep Guardiola, Manchester City boss, could be on his way out of Etihad to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus with reports in Italy suggesting he has already agreed a four-year deal.

The claims came flying in after Radio Sportivo spotted Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici, leaving the Palazzo Parigi hotel where Guardiola was staying while attending a golf tournament.

However, according to Express (UK), the ex-Barcelona gaffer made it crystal clear he was not planning on leaving City any time soon just before thrashing Watford 6-0 and win the FA Cup.

"How many times do I have to say? I'm not going to go to Juventus — for now at least," Guardiola said

"I am satisfied here, I am not going anywhere," the Manchester City boss firmly stated.

The 48-year-old tactician led the Citizens to a historic domestic treble in the recently concluded season — having won the Premier League, FA Cup and EFL Cup titles in the 2018-19 season.

"I'm satisfied here, I'm not going anywhere. Next season I will be manager of Manchester City, I said many times," he insisted.

The Spanish tactician's contract at Etihad runs until 2021, but the ex-Bayern manager had talked about the prospect of building a lasting legacy at City earlier in March.

"I have discovered that Manchester City is a much bigger club than people outside think it is. I do not rule out continuing to lead in 10 years. It will depend how I feel and if they want me," Pep said.

Guardiola is quite aware of the pressure that comes with his incredible Champions League resume and said he knew he would be judged by whether or not they won the club competition.

"I said before that I know we will be judged at the end on whether we win the Champions League. I know unless we do the it will not be enough. This comes with me I know that," he concluded.

Guardiola missed out of competing for the Champions League title this season having being dumped out of the competition by fellow EPL side Tottenham at the quarter final stage.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Pep Guardiola would reportedly be named as replacement for out-gone Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri on June 4.

According to Give Me Football citing Agenzia Giornalistica Italia (AGI), the Spaniard, who guided Manchester City to treble win this season, has agreed a four-year deal, valued at about €24m per season.

