National Film and Video Censors Board set to ban Bobrisky movie

The National Film and Video Censors Board has set up three panels to analyse and classify a film titled, ‘Bob Risky in Love’ starring Idris Okunneye aka Bob Risky.

‘Bob Risky in Love’ was produced by Nollywood Namaste Production company while Ken Steve Anuka was the director.

Bobrisky is featured in the movie as a transgender woman named Cherechi who travelled out of the country as a man only to return to the village as a woman to the chagrin of his fiancee and relatives.

The soundtrack of the movie, also urges members of the public to accept Cherechi aka Cherry B as a transgender.

It is also suspected that the cross dresser is now a transgender as he recently revealed that he cut off his manhood a long time ago.

You would recall that On 13 January 2014, The president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan signed into law the Same-Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, which parliament passed in May 2013. The law follows a similar one passed in Uganda in December 2013, which imposes life imprisonment for some types of homosexual acts.

