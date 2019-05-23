Home | News | General | Atiku calls for Lai Mohammed’s arrest

- PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has called for arrest of Lai Mohammed

- Atiku said that Mohammed must be arrested for alleging that he was planning to sabotage Buhari's administration

- The former vice president noted that Mohammed's comment was to tarnish his reputation

Former vice president and presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has called for immediate arrest of the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, for alleged breach of security.

Vanguard reports that in a statement by Paul Ibe, his spokesman, Atiku said Lai Mohammed’s comments that he (Atiku) is planning to sabotage President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was grandiose scheme being put together by some unscrupulous elements aimed at jeopardising his reputation.

Legit.ng gathered that he said there were plans to create some upsets across the country whereby alleged perpetrators of such crimes would engage in phantom names-dropping of his name and some senior personalities in the PDP.

The statement read: “We wish to blow the whistle as an early-warning alert of the grandiose scheme being put together by some unscrupulous elements aimed at jeopardising the reputation of His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar in the coming days and weeks.

“By the merit of what is beginning to unfold, there are plans to create some upsets across the country whereby alleged perpetrators of such crimes will engage in phantom names-dropping of Atiku Abubakar and some senior personalities in the Peoples Democratic Party.

“Already, we are abreast of some other plans to plant fictitious stories in some mushroom media outlets aimed at discrediting Atiku and his political party, the PDP. It, therefore, becomes preponderant that we alert the public of this demonic plan and to say that it will be imprudent to compromise the peace and security of Nigerians in order to score a cheap political goal.

Atiku, however, called on the federal government to be awake to its responsibilities of providing security and ensuring peace, and to desist from actions and utterances that are capable of exposing our fault lines.

“It is very unsettling that senior administration officials, especially those who are the mouthpiece of government will make reckless but calculated comments to tarnish the image of Atiku Abubakar and government will sit idly on it.”

“With the conclusion reached by relevant security outfits that there is no evidentiary proof to back the claim by Lai Mohammed that the opposition was planning to upstage the government, we demand that the information minister should be arrested for a breach of security and an apology rendered to Atiku Abubakar and the PDP'', he said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the ruling by Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa recusing herself from the Presidential Election Tribunal on Wednesday, May 22.

