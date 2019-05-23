Home | News | General | Lagos 9th Assembly can't be a rubber stamp to executive - Abiru

- Rotimi Abiru, the chief whip of Lagos state House of Assembly, has said that the next legislative Assembly would not be a rubber stamp to the executive arm

- It was gathered that unlike the current 8th Assembly, the next legislative House have all members elected on the platform of APC

- The lawmakers, however, urged Nigerians to use the period of Ramadan to get close to Allah

The chief whip of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, has given an assurance that the ninth Assembly would be for the betterment of Lagosians despite having all the forty members elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng reports that the Lagos ninth Assembly would be proclaimed on the 10th of June according to the lawmaker.

Abiru made the disclosure on Tuesday, May 21, while granting an interview to newsmen shortly after his annual Ramadan lecture at Bariga area of the state.

The annual lecture comes along side iftar (breaking of fast) for the constituents.

The lecture which was the 12th in the series was titled, ''Next Level- Islamic Perspective'' and attended by hundreds of Islamic faithful.

Giving an assurance that the state Assembly would not be a rubber stamp to the executive, the chief whip who is representing Somolu constituency II said, "We have always been doing our best irrespective of how you look at it. You will agree with me, there is clear separation of powers in the constitution. But just as there is independence of each arm of government, there is also interdependence.

''This has to be imbibed for good governance and for the betterment of the state. You can be rest assured that you will get the best out of the ninth Assembly come 10th of June when the ninth Assembly will be proclaimed.''

While appreciating his constituents for trooping out en masse for the iftar, the lawmaker enjoined them to maximize the benefits of Ramadan by being dedicated to holiness during and after the fast.

"It is for each and everyone of us to do what we are supposed to do with the fear of God. We are all in the position of leadership, we should know that we are all accountable for our deeds.

"The lesson here is that beyond avoiding eating, this is the period we need to move closer to God. It is a period whereby every good that is done to humanity is rewarded in many folds," he said.

Earlier in his lecture, the chief Imam of Lagos state House of Assembly mosque, Abdul-Lateef Abdul-Hakeem, explained that the Islamic perspectives on next level are to identify who deserves your gratitude and being grateful to Him.

The Imam who is also the commissioner for home affairs explained, "Allah is the best of all those who grants favour, saying that without Allah's leave, every other person striving to give you favour would be in nullity.

"If politicians had sought to please Allah in accordance to His dictates, they would have achieved greatness in contrast to seeking the favour of political leaders. After appreciating Who has done the best in your life and that is our creator, the next step is to worship Him.

"Then this should be followed by 'O to ge' enough is enough and that has to be abstinence from sins," the Islamic cleric explained.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the chief whip of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rotimi Abiru, called on all stakeholders including all the 36 governors of the federation to strictly implement the thirty thousand naira (N30,000) new minimum wage bill passed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

