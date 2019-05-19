Home | News | General | Fashion goals! BBNaija Nina sets internet ablaze with hot new photos

Nigerian reality star and fashion influencer, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, popularly known as Nina Ivy, has definitely come a long way from her early days after BBNaija 2019 and this clearly reflects in her sense of style.

The once shy girl; fashion wise, has not only grown used to living her life under the public radar, she has gotten a good grip on it as well.

She recently shared some stunning new photos of herself on social media to prove to her fans how much of a head-turner she is!

The fashion entrepreneur who has gathered quite a huge following on Instagram, has risen to become one of the most sorted after young celebrities in Nigeria.

Nina however isn't alone. Fellow ex-housemate, Cee-C is another fierce lady who is making serious money moves and remaining unapologetic about it.

The curvaceous reality star and business woman recently launched her athletic gear brand, Ceegar on May 19, 2019 and her 'Spartans' couldn't be more excited.

