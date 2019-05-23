Home | News | General | Another court gives judgement on Ganduje's creation of new emirates

A Kano state high court has granted an order restraining Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others from creating new emirates and appointing emirs for them.

Justice Ahmad Badamasi also granted a prayer to serve the respondents through publication in the Daily Trust newspaper.

The case was instituted by four traditional title holders in the Kano Emirate, Yusuf Nabahani (Madakin Kano), Abdullahi Sarki-Ibrahim (Makama Kano), Bello Abubakar (Sarkin Dawaki Mai Tuta) and Mukhtari Adnan (Sarkin Ban Kano).

The defendants in the suit are the speaker of Kano state House of Assembly, Kano state House of Assembly, Governor of Kano State, and the Attorney-General of the state.

Other defendants are the newly appointed emirs of the four new emirates, Tafida Abubakar-Ila (Sarkin Rano), Ibrahim Abdulkadir (Sarkin Gaya), Ibrahim Abubakar II (Sarkin Karaye) and Aminu Ado-Bayero (Sarkin Bichi).

Justice Badamasi adjourned the matter to June 3 for hearing of the motion on notice. The plaintiffs in the case are 4 Kano King Makers requesting the court to stop balkanization of the Kano Emirate which the state government recently assented to a law creating four additional Emirates in the state.

The governor had signed a bill into law on Wednesday, May 8 which created additional first class emirates.

The governor had signed a bill into law on Wednesday, May 8 which created additional first class emirates.

The move has been perceived as an attempt by Governor Ganduje to reduce the power of Emir Lamido Sanusi and curb his influence.

