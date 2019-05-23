Home | News | General | We arrested 5 soldiers, 83 others in Borno over alleged crimes - Police

- Five soldiers and 83 other suspects have been arrested by the police in Borno over alleged armed robbery and other offences in the state

- According to the state commissioner of police, Mohammed Aliyu, the soldiers were arrested at different times for various acts of armed robbery in Maiduguri

- Aliyu said a NSCDC official, Rapheal Akintola, was arrested with 60 rounds of live ammunition at Maiduguri motor park

The police command in Borno said operatives of “Operation Puff Adder’’ had arrested five soldiers and 83 other suspects over alleged armed robbery and other offences in the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Aliyu, made the disclosure in Maiduguri on Thursday, May 23, while briefing newsmen.

Aliyu said the soldiers were arrested at different times for various acts of armed robbery in Maiduguri between May 3 and Thursday.

He explained that Cpl. Hilary Oziama with Force number 09NA/63/3117, was arrested on May 13 after he allegedly conspired with L/Cpl. Kolawale Samuel, still at large and robbed one Ibrahim Mohammed of his tricycle worth N600, 000.

Aliyu added that two other soldiers, Mohammed Abubakar with force number 17NA/76/15521 and Ibrahim Musa, 17NA/76/4381, conspired with Mohammed Mustapha and Sani Abdullahi to rob one Sani Musa of his cell phone worth N5,000.

He said the soldiers and their accomplices were arrested by personnel of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Maiduguri.

Aliyu also said a soldier, Tgwe Sylvester (15NA/73/0510), conspired with one Nnamani Micheal and robbed a car from its owner at Bayo in Bayo Local Government Area of the state.

He added that two locally-made pistols were recovered from the suspects. The commissioner said that a Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) official, Rapheal Akintola, was arrested with 60 rounds of live ammunition at Maiduguri Motor Park.

He disclosed that 237 live ammunition were also recovered by the police under the Customs Bridge in Maiduguri metropolis.

He said that six persons – Modu Ali, Kaka Ali, Wakil Ba’a, Abba Babagana and Tijjani Bukar – were arrested in connection with the ammunition recovered under the bridge.

According to Aliyu, the command also burst a kidnap syndicate at Askira Uba after they abducted and extorted N1.6 million from their victim, Sale Hamman.

He said: “The suspects are Ibrahim Usman, Ahmadu Hammsn, Sule Hamman and Hamman Abdulrahaman.

“A drug peddler, Charles Noah, was arrested by the police in Maiduguri in possession of narcotic substances worth N2 million, while a large quantity of drugs were seized and many suspects arrested.

“The police also arrested two lovers, Shettima Bukar and Saude Saleh, over the murder of their new born child in Maiduguri.’’

While reiterating the command’s commitment to achieving crime-free society, the commissioner called on criminals to surrender. He assured that they would be assisted and rehabilitated to be reintegrated into the society.

Recall Legit.ng reported that Nigeria police operatives on Tuesday, May 21 arrested Alhaji Musa Imam, the man who raised an alarm in Kaduna state that resulted in the death of three persons on the same day.

Imam was trailed by three of his friends who stood as surety for him in Lagos after he jumped bail. His scream attracted a mob who lynched the driver of the vehicle conveying three men while the two others ran to a nearby fuel station until they were rescued by policemen.

In the process of trying to get the men out from the scene, security agents shot three other persons.

