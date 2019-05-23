Home | News | General | Photos: Alleged kidnappers paraded in Maiduguri
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/05/2019 15:15:00
alt
Alleged kidnappers are paraded by the police in Maiduguri on May 23, 2019 in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicined, phones and other items. (Photo AFP)
alt
Alleged kidnappers are paraded by the police in Maiduguri on May 23, 2019 in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicined, phones and other items. (Photo AFP)
alt
Members of the Nigerian Army are seen handcuffed among alleged kidnappers as they are paraded by the police in Maiduguri on May 23, 2019 in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicined, phones and other items.. (Photo AFP)
alt
Alleged kidnappers are paraded by the police in Maiduguri on May 23, 2019 in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicined, phones and other items. (Photo AFP)

alt
Alleged kidnappers are taken away by the police in Maiduguri on May 23, 2019 after having been paraded in front of confiscated goods such as weapons, medicined, phones and other items. (Photo AFP)

