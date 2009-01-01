Home | News | General | Actor Daniel K Daniel shares first photos of his wife and their newborn baby
Kokodiagbene obeys Otuaro, vacates Chevron’s flow station
Tonto Dikeh is my everything, I can kill for her - Bobrisky

Actor Daniel K Daniel shares first photos of his wife and their newborn baby



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 31 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel has shared first photos of his wife and their newborn baby.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier published that it was double celebration for the actor and his wife, Tina, who welcomed their first child on the actor's birthday.

Daniel posted the photos of the newborn and his wife with the caption:

READ ALSO: Daniel K Daniel proposes to girlfriend

Thankyou Mommy @beautybyttee. #BossBaby is Here #DKDJnr

The couple got married in November 2017 and it was a beautiful event. Congrats to them once again!

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

How much should a man earn as salary before considering him for marriage | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 130