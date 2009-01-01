Home | News | General | Actor Daniel K Daniel shares first photos of his wife and their newborn baby

Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel has shared first photos of his wife and their newborn baby.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier published that it was double celebration for the actor and his wife, Tina, who welcomed their first child on the actor's birthday.

Daniel posted the photos of the newborn and his wife with the caption:

READ ALSO: Daniel K Daniel proposes to girlfriend

Thankyou Mommy @beautybyttee. #BossBaby is Here #DKDJnr

The couple got married in November 2017 and it was a beautiful event. Congrats to them once again!

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

How much should a man earn as salary before considering him for marriage | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...