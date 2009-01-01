Actor Daniel K Daniel shares first photos of his wife and their newborn baby
- 31 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Nollywood actor Daniel K Daniel has shared first photos of his wife and their newborn baby.
Recall that Legit.ng earlier published that it was double celebration for the actor and his wife, Tina, who welcomed their first child on the actor's birthday.
Daniel posted the photos of the newborn and his wife with the caption:
READ ALSO: Daniel K Daniel proposes to girlfriend
Thankyou Mommy @beautybyttee. #BossBaby is Here #DKDJnr
The couple got married in November 2017 and it was a beautiful event. Congrats to them once again!
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
How much should a man earn as salary before considering him for marriage | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles