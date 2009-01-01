Home | News | General | Tonto Dikeh is my everything, I can kill for her - Bobrisky

Controversial Nigerian cross dresser Idris Okuneye popularly known as Bobrisky, has revealed he loves Nigerian actress to a fault and he can kill for her.

Bobrisky who has been showering the actress love in recent times on his different social media platforms sent his love afresh on Snapchat after praising the mother of one.

He shared their picture together and wrote:

“My addiction, I’m missing you. She is my everything, my joy, my heartbeat. My whole life, my soul, my twin .Tonto, I can kill for you.”

Source: Instagram

Recently, the love between the controversial actress and the cross-dresser has been on an uphill rise to the point even fans created a photo-shopped wedding picture of the duo in wedding dress and suit. Tonto Dikeh reposted the funny photo, and then subtly shaded her ex-husband Olakunle Churchill with it.

