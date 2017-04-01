Home | News | General | NLC gives Oyo govt 24-hour ultimatum on workers’ welfare

By Ola Ajayi

SIX days to the swearing-in of a new administration in Oyo State, the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, in the state has given the state government a 24-hour ultimatum to meet its numerous demands; else members of the union will down tools.

It said the 24-hour ultimatum will lapse by12am on Friday after which the union will embark on strike.

The state chairman, Mr Bayo Titilola-Sodo, who expressed the union’s approval of the recent initiative by the Federal Government on the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit on local government allocations, said without mincing words that no governor should complain about not being able to pay the newly approved minimum wage of N30,000.

A statement jointly signed by the NLC secretary, Mohammed Ibrahim and the secretary of Joint Negotiating Council, Lukman Balogun, noted that immediate payment of at least one-month salary arrears to affected local government workers could make the union rescind its decision on the strike.

The statement reads: “The state government should pay the remaining arrears of salary to health workers under the umbrella of JOHESU and immediate enhancement of security within the state hospital, at the ring road, Ibadan.

“If all the above demands are not met within 24 hours, the leadership of all units in the Public Service in Oyo State shall not be able to guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the state with effect from May 24, 2019.”

