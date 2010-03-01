Home | News | General | FG to take reading culture campaign to motor parks, schools
Fulfill your promise of constructing resettlement homes for herdsmen victims, Benue govt appeals to FG
Pilgrims are sponsors of your contract, NAHCON boss tells approved airlines

FG to take reading culture campaign to motor parks, schools



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 4 hours 6 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—THE Federal Government through the National Library Commission, has concluded plans to take the campaign for mass literacy and revival of reading culture to motor parks, hospitals and schools across the country.
alt
Books

National Librarian, Professor Lenrie Aina, made this known during the 2019 readership promotion campaign on the theme: Reviving moribund culture of reading in Nigeria for sustainable national development, in Enugu.

He disclosed that the campaign, over the years, was focused on children and youths in primary and secondary schools by way of sensitising, informing and educating them on reading culture.

Professor Aina, who was represented by Mr. Odigba Abel, disclosed that this year’s campaign would be taken to motor parks across the nation.

According to him, “today, the readership promotion campaign is also simul-taneously taking place in Imo, Plateau and Abia.

“The objectives of the campaign are to encourage reading among Nigerians by way of promoting availability of good reading materials to Nigerians and collectively seeking solution to address identified obstacles to reading culture in Nigeria.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 130