Award: NGE disowns Foundation for Transparency and Accountability



THE Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, has distanced itself from an award and issuance of certificates to some people by Foundation for Transparency and Accountability, a Non-Governmental Organisation on May 10, 2019.

NGE in a statement by its General Secretary, Mary Atolagbe said: “The attention of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has been drawn to an award and issuance of Certificates to some people by Foundation for Transparency and Accountability,   a Non Governmental Organisation, in collaboration with Nigeria Guild of Editors, on 10th May, 2019.

“The  Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE, the umbrella professional body for the leadership of print, broadcast and online media in Nigeria has no affiliation with the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability and the purported Nigeria Guild of Editors.

“The Nigerian Guild of Editors  hereby dissociates itself from the Foundation and the purported award on the 10th of May, 2019.

“The  Nigerian Guild of Editors is not in any way privy to the foundation’s activities and does not  know or recognise the Foundation for Transparency and Accountability.

The Guild has never had any collaboration with the non-governmental organisation and does not in any way intend to engage in any dealings whatsoever with the organisation.

“The Guild hereby informs the Nigerian public that, in its almost six decades of existence as a professional body of leaders in the Nigerian media, it does not give awards and has never given award to any individual, corporate, government or public entities.”

