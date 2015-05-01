Home | News | General | Edo revenue agency engages private legal practitioners for tax recovery
As part of renewed initiatives to ensure tax compliance, the Edo State Government has engaged the services of private legal practitioners, to fast-track recovery of all outstanding tax liabilities from defaulters.  

In a statement, the Executive Chairman/CEO, Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), Mr. Igbinidu Inneh, said, “This is to inform the general public that in a bid to recover all outstanding tax liabilities from tax defaulters, the Edo State Internal Revenue Service (EIRS), has engaged and collaborated with private Legal Practitioners in Edo State.

He said the private legal practitioners will work in alliance with the Law Officers of the EIRS to embark on vigorous prosecution of Tax defaulters, adding, “The general public is by this press statement put on notice to pay up all outstanding tax liabilities owed Edo State Government, in order to avoid the consequences of prosecution.”

Recall that the EIRS had earlier disclosed plans to step up activities to ensure tax compliance, urging firms to pay up outstanding tax liabilities as part of their civic responsibility.

