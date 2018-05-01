Home | News | General | I’ve stolen 10 cars by posing as applicant — Suspect

By Victor Arjiromanus & Adetutu Ajetumobi

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Lagos State Police Command, have arrested a suspect who had been masquerading as an applicant to steal vehicles from car dealers in Lagos.

Some of the recovered cars at the Anambra State Police Command headquarters, Awka.

The suspect, Ade Segun, confessed to have so far stolen 10 vehicles from different companies, barely one month after being employed.

Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Police Command, CP Zubairu Muaizu, who paraded the suspect before journalists yesterday, explained that a complaint was received last December on the suspect’s modus oparandi.

When approached, Segun confessed to committing the crime, begging to be forgiven.

It’s time for Nigerians to feel my brand of music — Pa Brymo(Opens in a new browser tab)

He said: “I have stolen about 10 different cars from different companies. Whenever I seek for job from any company, my intention was to monitor their operations.

“After mastering it, I would begin to make my plans to steal a vehicle. I am very sorry.”

Lagos State Football Association Chairmanship: I have unfinished business — Akinwunmi(Opens in a new browser tab)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...