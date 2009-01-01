FIFA U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles thrash Qatar 4-0
Nigeria’s Flying Eagles open their Group D campaign at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Poland with a 4-0 defeat of Qatar at Tychy, through goals from Maxwell Effiom, Okechukwu Offia, Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Aliu Salawudeen.
Details soon...
