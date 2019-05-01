We’ll take a decision on Zamfara elective positions Monday -INEC
- 5 hours 39 minutes ago
- 2
- 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it will meet on Saturday to further deliberate on the Supreme Court’s judgment which nullified the he participation of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 General Elections.
In an unprecedented judicial pronouncement, Nigeria’s Supreme Court awarded governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elective posts to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).
A statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, on Friday said following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today, INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision and agreed to hold another meeting on Saturday to further deliberate on the matter.
He said INEC would make its final decision known to the public on Monday.
Read full statement below:
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 36 of 36