We’ll take a decision on Zamfara elective positions Monday -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, says it will meet on Saturday to further deliberate on the Supreme Court’s judgment which nullified the he participation of the candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the 2019 General Elections.





In an unprecedented judicial pronouncement, Nigeria’s Supreme Court awarded governorship, National Assembly and state Assembly elective posts to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).





A statement issued by Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, on Friday said following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today, INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision and agreed to hold another meeting on Saturday to further deliberate on the matter.





He said INEC would make its final decision known to the public on Monday.





