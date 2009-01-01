Bagudu succeeds Okorocha as chairman of APC Governors’ Forum
Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, has been elected chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum.
He was elected at a meeting the APC governors held at Imo governor’s lodge in Abuja on Thursday night.
Bagudu, whose election was unanimous, replaced Rochas Okorocha, governor of Imo state. Okorocha’s tenure will expire on May 29.
The government of Kebbi expressed delight over the development in a tweet on Thursday.
“We are very glad to announce that Governor Atiku Bagudu of @KBStGovt is now our Chairman. Ensuing press releases and briefings will be made to this effect,” the tweet read.
