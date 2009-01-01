Atiku reacts to Supreme Court ruling nullifying APC’s victory in Zamfara





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, 2019 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to Friday’s Supreme Court ruling nullifying the victory of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the last general elections in Zamfara State.





Abubakar described the verdict of the apex court as a victory for the rule of law.





APC on Friday lost its bid to govern Zamfara State for the next four years as the Supreme Court ruled that it did not conduct valid primaries for the 2019 general elections.





Also, the apex court validated the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Sokoto Division, which gave the verdict that no valid primaries were conducted by the APC in Zamfara State.

Further, the Supreme court, in a unanimous judgment by a seven-member panel, decided that a party that had no valid candidate cannot be said to have emerged winner of the recently-conducted general elections.





In an appeal filed by the APC, the apex court ruled against the appellant and ordered a fine of N10 million against the APC.





Reacting to the ruling, the PDP presidential candidate said, “nothing is as pleasing to the ears of believers, as justice being served in the holy month of Ramadan.”





In a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, the former Vice President commended the justices for putting aside the “interests of the powerful and upholding the interests of Nigeria and Nigerians,” stressing that for the “nation to move forward, the right thing must and should always be done at all times.”





“God first, Nigeria second, must be our priority as trustees of the people. When justice prevails, the people rejoice, chains are broken, freedom is multiplied and society is enriched,” he noted.

