Cloudy weather, thundery activities to prevail on Saturday, May 25 - NiMet

- NiMet has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country

- The agency also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Makurdi, Kaduna and Lokoja axis

- According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and Uyo axis

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions with prospects of thunderstorms activities over most parts of the country on Saturday, May 25.

NiMet’s Weather Outlook on Friday, in Abuja, predicted cloudy conditions over the central states with prospect of thunderstorms over Abuja, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Mambilla plateau axis in the morning hours.

The agency also predicted thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Makurdi, Kaduna and Lokoja axis in the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 28 to 36 and 19 to 25 degrees celsius.

It sky predicted that northern states would experience partly cloudy condition with prospect of thunderstorms over Kano, Katsina and Dutse during the morning hours.

It further predicted partly cloudy conditions and prospects of thunderstorms over Yelwa and Zaria axis with day and night temperatures of 34 to 39 and 22 to 25 degrees celsius.

According to NiMet, southern states will experience cloudy conditions with prospect of thunderstorms over Calabar, Eket and Uyo axis in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, wide spread thunderstorms are expected over the region with day and night temperatures of 31 to 33 and 20 to 24.degrees celsius.

“Thunderstorms are likely over most parts of the country within the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

