Yahoo Yahoo no be hustle trends as Nigerians take to social media to fight against cybercrime

- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has charged Nigerians to fight against cybercrime

- EFCC charged Nigerians to this task after a lady shared a video of herself fighting against crimes

- Nigerians reacted On Twitter with tweets, urging fellow Nigerians not to glorify Yahoo Yahoo

Young and old Nigerians have taken to Twitter to show their support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the fight against cybercrime. The Nigerians shared tweets expressing their thoughts on internet fraud with #YahooYahoonobehustle.

The hashtag began to trend after the commission charged Nigerians to fight against cybercrime in a tweet with #YahooYahoonobehustle.

EFCC had taken the step after a young Nigerian lady shared a video of herself advocating against internet fraud.

Legit.ng had reported that the lady identified as Anita Oti had slammed her neighbor who woke up early in the morning to sing a song glorifying Yahoo boys.

One user expressed that defrauding people of their sweat is a crime. He also asked that it should be stopped.

Students also revealed that they use their laptops legitimately instead of doing fraud.

Olayinka expressed that stealing from people's sweat and blood is wrong and it is giving Nigeria a bad name.

Another user advised Nigerians that he learnt all his skill on the internet. He noted that Yahoo boys could also be learning instead of committing fraud.

This user asked Nigerians not to support cyber crime just because politicians are stealing.

However, due to the fact that Nigerians cannot resist the urge to hustle, many used the opportunity to sell their goods. Read tweets below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile had penned an emotional solidarity note to his friend Naira Marley who is currently being held in police custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes and Commission for 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud.

The rapper had expressed that he is not supporting his fellow rapper just because he is friend, but because he had been a fan of Marley before he started his music career.

