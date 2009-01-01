Home | News | General | NASS leadership: Lawmaker joins suit challenging Gbajabiamila as speaker

- Raphael Igbokwe has applied to join in a suit challenging Femi Gbajabiamila's ambition to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives

- Igbokwe said going against APC's decision for Gbajabiamila to become speaker would be tantamount to disrespect of party's choice

- According to Igbokwe, the ruling party has already made its choice for the speakership position clear

A lawmaker, Raphael Igbokwe has applied to the Federal High Court Abuja to be joined in a suit challenging the leader of the House Femi Gbajabiamila's ambition to become the Speaker of the 9th Assembly of the House of Representatives.

Igbokwe who represents Ahiazu Mbaise/Ezinihitte constituency and is also the leader of the south east caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his application said going against the party's decision of choice for Gbajabiamila to become speaker would be tantamount to disrespect of party's choice.

Stating that he swore to an oath to defend the law and the constitution, Igbokwe said the ruling party had already made its choice for the speakership position clear.

Igbokwe noted that anything contrary to the party's decision will be giving room for a lawmaker from another party to take up the seat.

The lawmaker said such move will affect his party as the APC-led government will not be able to carry out its policies effectively"

Igbokwe said: "The issue been canvassed by the plaintiff is a pre-election matter as provided in Section 35 of the electoral act."

"The elections having been concluded, the matter can only be canvassed in the Election Petition Tribunal. That the Plantiff is not a Member of APC nor an Aspirant and as such do not have Locus to institute the suit," Igbokwe said.

He further noted that the matter does not fall within the contemplation of Section 66 of the Constitution as was not a criminal conviction but an administrative professional disciplinary penalty.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to bar Gbajabiamila from contesting for the position of Speaker in the incoming 9th National Assembly.

The court was specifically asked not to allow the lawmaker to stand for the Speakership election, on the allegation that he was convicted for fraud to the tune of $25,000 which he allegedly failed to disburse to his then client in 2003 in United States, where he was practicing as a lawyer.

The plaintiff in the matter, Philip Undie, joined the House of Representatives, Attorney General of the Federation and the APC as defendants in the suit against Gbajabiamila.

