President Buhari breaks fast with Dangote, Otedola

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted members of the Business Community and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar( Ramadan breaking of fast at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha and the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari were among the government functionaries at the fast-breaking event.

Members of the business community in attendance of the fast-breaking meal included Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elemelu, Alhaji Isiaka Rabiu and Chief Emeka Offor.

Others were the Chairman of the Sahara Group, Kola Adesina and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Najeem Yasin.

The National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiohmole, immediate past national chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie Oyegun; the party’s national vice chairman, North West, Inuwa Abdulkadir and other party officials also joined the president to share the fast-breaking meal.

Meanwhile, President Buhari said that he is willing to abide by the decision of the judiciary at all times as he respects the institution.

The president gave this promise at an Iftar dinner with the representatives of the judiciary on Wednesday, May 22.

The president is facing the tribunal following the presidential election which he won but is being contested by Atiku Abubakar.

President Buhari said he believes the judiciary should be independent saying he submitted himself before the system three times on his way to being president.

He said: “I respect the institution. I have come before you three times before I got here on the fourth run for the office. Your word is the last word on any given issue.”

