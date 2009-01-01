Home | News | General | Jubilation in Turin as Chelsea name their price for Juventus target Maurizio Sarri

- Maurizio Sarri could be on his way to joining Juventus this summer

- Chelsea want a sum of £5m for the Italian born manager if he must join the Old Lady

- Sarri will hope to wrap his first season at Stamford Bridge with the Europa League title

Chelsea have reportedly asked Juventus to pay a sum of £5 million if they must hire Maurizio Sarri at all cost this summer.

The Italian born tactician has one more season on his contract with the Blues having arrived Stamford Bridge last summer.

He has a chance of wrapping his first season at the club on a high if his side beat Arsenal and win the Europa League title in Azerbaijan on May 29.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are not sure if the former Napoli boss is fully committed to the club, and are ready to allow him join the Old Lady as replacement for Massimiliano Allegri.

Juve became coach-less when they sacked the 51-year-old at the end of the recently concluded season despite winning the Serie A title five consecutive times for them.

Report from the Blues camp also claims that winning the Europa League does not guarantee him job security at the Bridge.

Goal however reports that the club want a more committed manager to lead them through all competitions next season.

Earlier this week, Sarri publicly told his employer he would rather walk away than to hang his future at the club on winning Europa League title.

AS Roma and AC Milan are other clubs that have shown interest in signing the current Blues manager this summer.

