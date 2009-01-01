Home | News | General | EFCC hails lady who shared a video of herself fighting against cyber crime, charges Nigerians to be like her

Ever since the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Nigerian rapper Naira Marley, the topic of cyber crimes being a great offense has become something Nigerians cannot stop talking about.

Legit.ng had reported that the commission had arrested the rapper and slammed with an 11-count charge that might put the rapper behind bars for seven years.

The commission continues to prove that it means business when it comes to catching criminals committing internet fraud.

In a recent development, EFCC reacted to a video shared by a young Nigerian lady. The lady had shown her support for the commission by revealing how she fought her neighbor who was glorifying internet fraud.

According to the lady identified as Anita Oti, her neighbor had woken up early in the morning to sing a song glorying Yahoo boys. She noted that she sang a song back to the neighbor, saying that he would be arrested soon by the commission.

The commission took to Twitter to share the video and also tweeted, charging more Nigerians to do the same.

"Be an Ambassador against Cyber Crime, like Anita Oti. Record a 1-minute video of you and/or friends speaking against Internet fraud and tweet at this handle ending with the hashtags #YahooYahooNoBeHustle #AntiCorruptionAmbassador #SayNoToCyberCrime."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Zlatan Ibile had penned an emotional solidarity note to his friend Naira Marley who is currently being held in police custody by the Economic and Financial Crimes and Commission for 11-count charge bordering on credit card fraud.

The rapper had expressed that he is not supporting his fellow rapper just because he is friend, but because he had been a fan of Marley before he started his music career.

