Just In: INEC reacts to Supreme Court judgement on Zamfara election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that it will reveal its own decision concerning the Zamfara elective positions on Monday, May 27.
The Cable reports that Festus Okoye who is INEC’s director of voter education and publicity revealed this on Friday, May 24.
The commission had an emergency meeting where it was revealed that another meeting will take place on Saturday, May 25.
Recall that a five-member panel of justices, in the Supreme Court on Friday, May 24, nullified all votes cast for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Zamfara state
In the court's ruling, given by Justice Paul Adamu Galinji, the panel said that the APC in the state did not carry out primaries according to the party regulations, Daily Trust reports.
The panel therefore described all votes cast for the APC as “wasted votes” and declared that all political parties with the second highest votes in the polls are elected to the different offices.
In an appeal filed by the APC, the apex court ruled against the apellant and ordered a fine of N10 million against the party.
The Court of Appeal ruled: “Candidate other than the first appellant with the highest vote stand elected. A cost of N10 million is awarded against the appellant.”
Although Mukhtar Idris, the APC's gubernatorial candidate, was earlier declared winner of the elections, having polled 534,541 votes, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, the PDP's governorship candidate, who came second in the polls can now be declared as the governor-elect in the state.
