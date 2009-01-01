BREAKING: INEC declares PDP winner of ALL elections in Zamfara
- 8 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara state governorship election.
Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, announced this during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday.
He also said the party won in all elective positions in the state.
He said this followed the supreme court decision sacking all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general election.
The apex court had ruled the party did not hold a valid primary election and subsequently voided its votes.
Matawalle had scored 189,452 to emerge second in the governorship election.
More to follow…
KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
Displaying 1 - 49 of 49