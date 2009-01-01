FULL LIST: The 37 Zamfara PDP candidates who are beneficiaries of Supreme Court judgement





Until Friday, all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who partook in the 2019 general election were considered losers but this changed after a landmark judgement that swept the All Progressives Congress (APC) off its feet.

The supreme court declared that the APC in Zamfara had no candidates in the 2019 elections, and therefore could not claim to have won. The five-member panel of justices, presided by Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, unanimously held that the party with the second highest votes in the election should be declared the winner as long as it fulfilled the constitutional requirement.

The judgement is in favour of the PDP which came second in the election.

Below is a full list of the Zamfara PDP candidates who participated in the elections:

GOVERNORSHIP

Bello Matawalle

DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP

Mahdi Gusau

SENATE

Ya’u Sahabi, Zamfara north

Mohammed Hassan, Zamfara central

Lawani Hassan, Zamfara West

HOUSE OF REPS

Umar Dan-Galadima – Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency

Bello Hassan Shinkafi – Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency

Kabiru Amadu – Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency

Shehu Ahmed – Bungudu/Maru federal constituency

Kabiru Yahaya – Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency

Ahmed Bakura – Bakura/Maradun federal constituency

Sulaiman Gum – Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency

STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Zaharadeen M. Sada – Kaura Namoda north constituency

Kaura Namoda – south constituency

Nura Daihiru – Birnin Magaji constituency

Salihu Zurmi – Zurmi east constituency

Nasiru Muazu Zurmi west constituency

Muhammad G. Ahmad – Shinkafi constituency

Musa Bawa Musa – Tsafe east constituency

Aliyu Namaigora – Tsafe west constituency

Ibrahim Naidda – Gusau east constituency

Shafiu Dama – Gusau west constituency

Kabiru Magaji – Bungudu east constituency

Nasiru Bello Lawal – Bungudu west constituency

Yusuf Alhassan Muh – Maru north constituency

Saidu Umar – Maru south constituency

Yusuf Muhammad – Anka constituency

Shamudeen Hassan – Talata-Mafara north constituency

Aminu Yusuf Jangebe – Talata-Mafara south constituency

Tukur Jekada – Bakura constituency

Faruk Musa Dosara – Maradun I constituency

Nasiru Atiku – Maradun II constituency

Abdulnasir Ibrahim – Gummi I constituency

Mansur Mohammed – Gummi II constituency

Ibrahim Mohammed Naidda – Bukkuyum north constituency

Sani Dahiru – Bukkuyum south constituency

