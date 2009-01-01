Home | News | General | FULL LIST: The 37 Zamfara PDP candidates who are beneficiaries of Supreme Court judgement
FULL LIST: The 37 Zamfara PDP candidates who are beneficiaries of Supreme Court judgement
Until Friday, all the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who partook in the 2019 general election were considered losers but this changed after a landmark judgement that swept the All Progressives Congress (APC) off its feet.
The supreme court declared that the APC in Zamfara had no candidates in the 2019 elections, and therefore could not claim to have won. The five-member panel of justices, presided by Ibrahim Muhammad, acting chief justice of Nigeria, unanimously held that the party with the second highest votes in the election should be declared the winner as long as it fulfilled the constitutional requirement.
The judgement is in favour of the PDP which came second in the election.
Below is a full list of the Zamfara PDP candidates who participated in the elections:
GOVERNORSHIP
- Bello Matawalle
DEPUTY GOVERNORSHIP
- Mahdi Gusau
SENATE
- Ya’u Sahabi, Zamfara north
- Mohammed Hassan, Zamfara central
- Lawani Hassan, Zamfara West
HOUSE OF REPS
- Umar Dan-Galadima – Kaura-Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency
- Bello Hassan Shinkafi – Shinkafi/Zurmi federal constituency
- Kabiru Amadu – Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency
- Shehu Ahmed – Bungudu/Maru federal constituency
- Kabiru Yahaya – Anka/Talata Mafara federal constituency
- Ahmed Bakura – Bakura/Maradun federal constituency
- Sulaiman Gum – Gummi/Bukkuyum federal constituency
STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY
- Zaharadeen M. Sada – Kaura Namoda north constituency
- Kaura Namoda – south constituency
- Nura Daihiru – Birnin Magaji constituency
- Salihu Zurmi – Zurmi east constituency
- Nasiru Muazu Zurmi west constituency
- Muhammad G. Ahmad – Shinkafi constituency
- Musa Bawa Musa – Tsafe east constituency
- Aliyu Namaigora – Tsafe west constituency
- Ibrahim Naidda – Gusau east constituency
- Shafiu Dama – Gusau west constituency
- Kabiru Magaji – Bungudu east constituency
- Nasiru Bello Lawal – Bungudu west constituency
- Yusuf Alhassan Muh – Maru north constituency
- Saidu Umar – Maru south constituency
- Yusuf Muhammad – Anka constituency
- Shamudeen Hassan – Talata-Mafara north constituency
- Aminu Yusuf Jangebe – Talata-Mafara south constituency
- Tukur Jekada – Bakura constituency
- Faruk Musa Dosara – Maradun I constituency
- Nasiru Atiku – Maradun II constituency
- Abdulnasir Ibrahim – Gummi I constituency
- Mansur Mohammed – Gummi II constituency
- Ibrahim Mohammed Naidda – Bukkuyum north constituency
- Sani Dahiru – Bukkuyum south constituency
