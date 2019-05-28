The great journey of eight years will end on Tuesday -Amosun





Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun state, says the “great journey” he started eight years ago will end on Tuesday.





Amosun spoke while delivering his speech at the new judicial complex, along Kobape road, one of the “legacy projects” inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday.





Buhari, who arrived the state at 10:18am, was received by Amosun, Akinwunmi Ambode, governor of Lagos state; Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state; and Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state.





He started inaugurating projects from OGTV Ultra-modern Studio and moved to Adire Mall at Itoku market. From there, he proceeded to Amphi-Theatre in the City Centre and to the inauguration of 250 bedded ultramodern specialist hospital at Oke Mosan.





Amosun thanked the federal government for its commitment to the socio-economic development of the state, adding that the state has enjoyed from the policies and projects of the federal government.





He added that while his administration will end on Tuesday, his commitment to the development of the state remains undiluted.





“This complex will replace the existing high court complex which is over 40 years old. Quick and efficient dispensation of justice remains a cardinal aspect of democratic development,” he said.





“This complex is a multi-wing office complex with 16 court rooms and offices for judges and principal officers of the judiciary. It is important to note that this court is designed for both ceremonial functions and other contemporary needs of everybody working in the complex.





“It makes consideration for the physically challenged people by providing a set of elevators to take them from one floor to the other. We have the belief that this judicial complex and its facilities will greatly improve upon our judicial process in Ogun state.





“A great journey of eight years will end on Tuesday, 28th of May, 2019. Even as we prepare to bow out of office, our desire to continue to contribute our quota to the socioeconomic development of our dear state remains undiluted.





“The government and the people of Ogun sate are entirely grateful to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for considering our dear state for the execution and putting in place of many projects and policies. This is not just playing to the gallery or just looking to the camera, President Muhammadu Buhari has done very well not just for us in Ogun state but for all of us in Nigeria.”





Amosun had earlier said he inheritted a failed state from Gbenga Daniel, his predecessor, saying Dapo Abiodun, governor-elect of the state, will now inherit an economically viable state.

