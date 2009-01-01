Home | News | General | In these videos, Boko Haram shows ‘captured soldiers’, seized military vehicles
The Boko Haram sect has released videos of some military men believed to have been captured on the battlefront in the north-east.
The insurgents paraded some of the captives before cameras and they identified themselves with their military service numbers, units and names.
Personnel of the Nigerian army, Nigerian navy, Nigeria police force who were among the captives disclosed the locations they were captured.
“I am Corporal Yusuf Musa of 221 battalion. I was attached to 119 Taskforce battalion, Kangaruwa. I was captured during an attack in Metele, Borno state, last year November,” one of the officers said.
“Our people ran away when I was captured.”
The insurgents said vehicles, boats painted in colours of the Nigerian army were seized from attacks on military bases.
It is unclear when the videos were released.
A military source said all those captured had been killed but we cannot independently verify this claim.
Boko Haram fighters have launched several attacks on military formation in the north-east, also claiming to have executed soldiers.
Musa Sagir, army spokesman, is yet to react to inquiries on the videos.
See some of the videos below:
