Buhari’s aide attacks Atiku over call for Lai Mohammed’s arrest





President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on Social Media matters, Lauretta Onochie, has said that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed was not a woman, and cannot be threatened nor bullied by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.





Atiku had on Thursday called for the arrest of Mohammed.





He had also raised the alarm on alleged plans by those he described as unscrupulous and anti-democratic elements to contrive skirmishes in the coming weeks aimed at smearing his personality.





Atiku’s senior aide, Paul Ibe had said that it was unsettling that senior administration officials, would make calculated comments to tarnish the image of the former vice president and with no action from the government.





Abubakar also demanded that Lai Mohammed should tender an apology to him and the PDP.





Reacting to this in a tweet on Saturday, Onochie said Mohammed cannot be intimidated by Atiku.









She tweeted, “Honourable Minister Lai Mohammed is not a woman so Alhaji @atiku wouldn’t dare threaten nor bully him!





“No he wouldn’t! As usual when confronted by men, he has sent his inept, hate-filled, crude, sell-my-soul-for-cash, sad, selfish Aide to entice the Police to do his dirty job.”

