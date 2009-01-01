Home | News | General | Breaking: INEC takes decision on Supreme Court judgement on Zamfara elections (video)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has stated that it would abide by the Supreme Court ruling which voided the participation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Zamfara state elections.

Mahmood Yakubu, INEC chairman, during a press conference in Abuja on Saturday, May 25, declared Bello Matawalle of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Zamfara state governorship election.

READ ALSO: Jonathan gets new appointment

Yakubu said certificates of return would be given to the governor-elect, deputy-governor-elect, three senators and seven House of Representatives members-elect by on Monday, May 27.

The commission said person who won elective office in other positions, including House of Assembly seats, given certificates of return by the resident electoral commissioner for Zamora state on Friday, 31 of May.

Yakubu said the Supreme Court ruling on Zamfara matter showed that primary elections were critical part of the electoral process which political parties should take very seriously.

READ ALSO: Acting CJN to know fate on May 31 over age falsification suit

Read tweets by the commission below:

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has reportedly summoned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to an emergency meeting.

The Cable reports that a source at the government house, Gusau, the state capital, disclosed this on Saturday, May 25.

The source reportedly said the meeting is about the Supreme Court verdict on the 2019 elections in the state.

In a related report, the national vice chairman, south south, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement which nullified nullified all votes cast for the party in the 2019 elections in Zamfara state.

According to Daily Trust, Eta said the party has no option than to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Legit.ng notes that the Supreme Court's judgement affected the governorship as well as state/federal legislative polls in Zamfara state.

INEC announces Buhari as 2019 election winner, Nigerians react | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...