What Tinubu asked from Fayemi days after governor's appointment as NGF boss

The All Progressives Congress (APC)'s national leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, has urged the newly elected Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi, to properly reposition the forum to contribute positively to national development.

Tinubu made the call in a congratulatory letter to Fayemi on Friday, May 24, in Lagos. Tinubu also urged Fayemi to utilise the forum for advancing the frontiers of fiscal federalism and support President Muhammadu Buhari in the task of taking the country to the Next Level, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He expressed confidence that Gov. Fayemi would deliver on the assignment, given his credentials.

“Please accept my congratulations over your unanimous election as the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. Your election is a mark of respect for you by your colleagues and confidence in your ability to lead them meritoriously for the next two years.

“Having known and related with you over the years, I’m certain that you will perform creditably well given your impeccable credentials, competence, integrity and fine leadership ability.

“Your experience as the Governor of Ekiti State in the first term, Minister of Mines in Abuja and your remarkable comeback as Governor for a second term have all enriched you for this assignment.

“I hope and pray that you will build a team that will properly position the NGF to contribute positively to national development and advance the frontiers of important issues such as fiscal federalism,’’ Tinubu said.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Fayemi had been elected as the new chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF).

Governor Kayode Fayemi, who was the former minister of mines and steel development, was elected as chairman of NGF during a meeting of the forum in Abuja.

