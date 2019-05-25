Home | News | General | Young man allegedly runs mad after taking synthetic weed (video)

- Reports reaching Legit.ng has it that a young man reportedly ran mad after taking synthetic weed

- His friends shared a video of him displaying several unhealthy antics on Instagram

- It was said that he was experimenting with the hard drug

A Nigerian man simply identified as White has been spotted in a video acting mad and behaving insanely. It was alleged that the young guy went bonkers after he took a synthetic weed popularly known as Colorado or Black Mamba in Lagos.

It was said that young man was experimenting with the drug which is common among street folks. In a video which has been making rounds on social media, White is seen losing control, screaming and hallucinating in the presence of his friends.

These friends of his tried to hold him down but all efforts were to no avail. Colorado or Black Mamba is known to have this hallucinating effect on people. Even more, it is said that the substance which is a collection of man-made chemicals causes convulsions and kidney failure.

This drug is supposedly consumed because it mimics the effect of marijuana and is usually sprayed on dried herbs or similar substances. In terms of appearance, it is wrapped in brightly coloured packs and sold as an alternative to marijuana.

It was this hard drug that supposedly had such a strong, mentally negative effect on White. See the video of him allegedly losing his head to the substance below:

