- John Terry could be named Middlesbrough manager this summer

- The Chelsea legend is wanted as replacement for outgone coach Tony Pulis

- Slavisa Jokanovic and Gabriel Batistuta are other managers interested in the job

Chelsea legend John Terry has emerged as top target for Championship side Middlesbrough this summer.

The Teesiders became coach-less following the exit of their manager Tony Pulis who failed to qualify them the Premier League playoffs after regular season.

Boro finished seventh on the table - just one point behind Derby County after 46 round of matches last campaign.

SunSport however reports that the Riverside Stadium outfit are hoping they can secure the services of the 38-year-old ahead of the coming season.

Meanwhile, Boro chief Gibson is said to have listed a number of quality candidates capable to take over this summer as reported by the Guardian.

The publication revealed that former Boro hero Jonathan Woodgate was in the lead for the job but ex-Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has now been tipped for the vacant position.

Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta is another manager interested in replacing Tony Pulis this summer.

Terry is currently Aston Villa's assistant manager and will be focused on helping his side overcome Derby County in their playoffs clash on Monday.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea legend John Terry has announced his retirement from club football after over two decades of trophy laden career.

The 37-year-old last featured for Championship outfit Aston Villa in the 2017-18 season before hanging his boots.

He was earlier this summer tipped to join Turkish topflight side Galatasaray but the defender pulled out of the deal at the latter stage of their negotiations.

