Zamfara election: APC discloses the only option it has as Supreme Court nullifies its votes, declares PDP winner

- The ruling APC said it has no option other than to accept the Supreme Court's judgement which nullified all its votes in Zamfara state

- The party's national vice chairman, south south, Ntufam Hilliard Eta, said the party has learnt some lessons from the Zamfara scenario

- Eta, however, believed that the internal crisis that led to the nullification was not mismanaged by the APC

The national vice chairman, south south, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ntufam Hilliard Eta, has reportedly reacted to the Supreme Court's judgement which nullified nullified all votes cast for the party in the 2019 elections in Zamfara state.

According to Daily Trust, Eta said the party has no option than to accept the ruling of the Supreme Court.

Legit.ng notes that the Supreme Court's judgement affected the governorship as well as state/federal legislative polls in Zamfara state.

Eta, who reportedly spoke with newsmen on Friday, May 24, after a meeting of the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, said the party had learnt some lessons from the Zamfara scenario.

He said concerning the judgement: “It’s a sad day for every member of the APC. It’s a very sad day for us.”

Asked if the party mismanaged the crisis, he said: “I don’t think the party mismanaged the crisis in our Zamfara chapter. We don’t have any option than to accept the judgment of the Supreme Court and go ahead and learn some lessons from it. That is what I can say for now.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Senator Kabiru Marafa of the APC hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Zamfara election describing it as a huge victory for democracy.

The chairman of the Senate committee on petroleum in a statement on Friday, May 24 said truth will always prevails against falsehood.

He described the judgment as as bitter-sweet but that it shows the sincerity of President Muhammadu Buhari.

