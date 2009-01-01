Home | News | General | I thank God for each of you every day - Femi Fani Kayode says as he celebrates wife and triplets on birthday

Nigerian politician, Femi Fani Kayode has taken to social media to celebrate his wife and their triplets on their birthday. Not only is his message beautiful but the birthday photos are also stunning!

The excited man took to his Instagram page to share photos of his wife and their adorable triplets all dressed in cute animal prints while his wife stunned in an Egyptian royal costume.

Sharing the photos, he wrote a lengthy caption appreciating them for coming into in his life. He went on to shower them with prayers and blessings.

READ ALSO: Personal letter from the Editor-in-Chief of Legit.ng (former NAIJ.com)

See post below:

READ ALSO: 5-year-old girl named 'most beautiful in the world' becomes international model

His beautiful wife, sharing the photos on her Instagram page also wrote a beautiful message: "Happy birthday to us. We cant stop showing gratitude to God, it's been a full year with these three amazing, extra ordinary, special, and blessed reflection of Gods faithfulness to me. We are grateful for life,good health and growth. We cant thank God enough. Happy first birthday Ragnar, Aiden and Liam."

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Happy birthday to them!

HELLO! NAIJ.com (naija.ng) upgrades to Legit.ng We keep evolving to serve our readers better.

From Simple Nigerian To Davido's Barber | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...