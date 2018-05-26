Home | News | General | Trouble looms as ex-Super Eagles star Emenike set to 'divorce' his wife after 1 year of marriage

Emmanuel Emenike's marriage with ex-beauty queen Iheoma Nnadi is reportedly heading for the rocks as both couple unfollow each other on Instagram.

The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning striker took his long time girlfriend to the altar exactly a year ago on May 26, 2018

And both are said to be facing turbulent times in their marital journey as they have deleted their pictures on their personal pages.

Reports claims that their relationship started in 2016 and two years later, they took it to the next level having welcomed a baby together earlier.

The 32-year-old made 37 appearances for the Super Eagles and scored nine goals between 2011 and 2015.

He won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations highest goals scorer award in South Africa having helped Nigeria win her third AFCON title.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike marries his girlfriend and mother of his daughter, Iheoma Nnadi.

Iheoma was the 2014 Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria. The lovebirds who allegedly started dating in May 2016, got engaged in September of same year.

The couple got married in a ceremony in Lekki, Lagos, and the event was attended by some of his former Super Eagles teammates.

