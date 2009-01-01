Home | News | General | FCT court fixes date to decide fate of acting CJN over age falsification suit

- An FCT Court has finally fixed a date to give its verdict on the age falsification suit filed against the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad

- The court sitting in Jabi, Abuja, set aside Friday, May 31, to issue its judgement

- The suit was filed by one Tochi Michael who alleged the acting the CJN, upon his appointment, altered the date of his birth

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Court has fixed Friday, May 31, to give its verdict following an age falsification suit filed against the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad.

The plaintiff, one Tochi Michael, had alleged that acting the CJN, for dubious reasons, altered the date of his birth. The court, sitting in Jabi, Abuja, is presided over by Justice Danlami Senchi.

In the suit tagged FCT/HC/CV/79/2019, Michael claimed that the CJN, upon his appointment as a judicial officer, falsified his date of birth from December 31, 1950 to December 31, 1953, praying the court to find Muhammad guilty of perjury, falsification and forgery, Nigerian Tribune reports.

READ ALSO: NAIJ.com upgrades to Legit.ng: a letter from our Editor-in-Chief Bayo Olupohunda

Added to this, Michael demanded a ruling that will direct the inspector-general of police to prosecute Muhammad for the alleged offences.

However, during the court proceeding on Friday, Sam Ologunorisa, counsel to Muhammad, told the judge that just like in the sitting on Tuesday, May 21, the plaintiff and his counsel were no where to be found without prior notice.

Ologunorisa said: “It was on record that this court, in ensuring fairness, equity and above all fair hearing, decided that the plaintiff be given another opportunity to appear in court to put a face to the processes filed.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

“What we have is an unusual situation that it is the defendant that is begging the plaintiff to come and prove their case.”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a prominent pro-democracy and non-governmental organisation, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), had asked Muhammad to resign.

HURIWA's demands is due to an allegation of age falsification instituted in court against the acting CJN by Michael.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

South-South governors condemn trial of CJN Onnoghen | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...