Mauricio Pochettino who is the manager of Tottenham has made it clear that emotions will be the deciding factor for the final of the Champions League between his side and Liverpool.

Tottenham and Liverpool will meet in the 2018/19 Champions League final in Madrid on June 1 in what is expected to be a tough encounter between these two English clubs.

En route to the final, Liverpool sent Barcelona out of the championship while Tottenham defeated Dutch side Ajax.

''It's impossible to say that it's just another game.

"The great thing is that we're going to have three weeks to enjoy it; we're experiencing unique moments.

"Everyone is expecting a tactical battle, but emotions will be the deciding factor. We're two teams that know each other well, so no tactics are going to be a surprise. The emotional side is going to be fundamental,'' Pochettino said according to UK Mirror.

Last year, Liverpool were also in the final of the Champions League losing 3-1 against Real Madrid in Kiev.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted that he could leave the Premier League club if they miraculously win the Champions League title this season.

The 47-year-old Argentine football boss made this stunning statement ahead of his side's Champions League semifinal return leg against Dutch side Ajax.

Spurs were beaten 1-0 in the first leg at the Totteham stadium last week, and the Premier League side will have to up their game for them to overturn the result.

