Yemi Osinbajo attends inauguration of South African president (photos)

Yemi Osinbajo attends inauguration of South African president
Vice president Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Pretoria, South Africa, to attend the presidential inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa.
The spokesperson of the vice president, Laolu Akande, in a tweet on Saturday, May 25, said Osinbajo was representing Nigeria at the Inauguration.
Cyril Ramaphosa who was re-elected as the nation’s president, during the inauguration praised countries that helped the South African nation in it's tough times.
The 66-year-old was unanimously elected as president by parliament after his party, the African National Congress (ANC) won the legislative vote on May 8.
The South African election was described by the African Union as peaceful, transparent, inclusive and credible.
Meanwhile, Governors have described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as a man with great leadership skill as the chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC).
Osinbajo, who presided over the NEC on Thursday, May 24, appreciated members of the council, which included the whole governors of the federation and governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their cooperation.
The vice president said that they were committed to socio-economic development irrespective of their political party affiliations.
