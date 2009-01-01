Home | News | General | Drama as alleged “Real owner” of home flaunted by relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro attacks her
Nigeria’s problem is policy implementation — Obasanjo
Buhari will not Islamise Nigeria, Arewa pastors assure Christians

Drama as alleged “Real owner” of home flaunted by relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro attacks her



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 3 hours 43 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Popular Nigerian relationship blogger, Blessing Okoro who showed off her new 7-bedroom duplex which she claims she had just completed has come under blasts by the China-based real owner of the home.

The house which is reportedly located at Republic Layout, Bricks Estate, Enugu State is in the neighbourhood of the blogger, Blessing.

According to a voice note sent to Instablog by the China-based owner, yesterday, he called the blogger “stupid” for using his house to deceive people on Instagram.

They also reported that two residents of estate also stated that Blessing only went to the house to take pictures and proceed to the uncompleted house beside it to take another picture which she passed across as “before and after” pictures.

The blogger is yet to respond to this claim.

Okoro Blessing Nkiruka is a Nigerian relationship expert and Break or Makeup CEO

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 35 of 35