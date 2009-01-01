Nigerian nurse pushed down moving vehicle by “one-chance” operators dies

A Nursing Officer II at the National Orthopaedic Hospital Igbobi, Lagos state, identified as Aderoju Victor Olumuyiwa has died, few days after he was pushed down a one chance vehicle in Lagos.

On Wednesday Mayy 22, Nurse Aderoju was on his way to work when he unknowingly boarded a one-chance bus. After he was robbed, the operators allegedly pushed him out of the moving vehicle. He fell and sustained head injury.

The one chance operators who are usually criminals out to kidnap and rob unsuspecting people zoomed off leaving Aderoju to his faith. He was spotted lying unconscious by around Bolade bus stop in Oshodi area of Lagos by a good Samaritan who immediately notified the Lagos state emergency ambulance services.

The 33-year-old nurse was subsequently rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, but he eventually died on Thursday.

The one chance operators are yet to be caught.

Meanwhile, the Nurse pushed down moving vehicle has been buried.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW