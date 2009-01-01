Home | News | General | Zamfara governor discloses next line of action after Supreme Court ruling

Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has described the Supreme Court ruling which sacked all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state as the will of God.

Yari told APC supporters at the state government house in Gusau on Saturday, May 25, that the party in the state did its best to ensure it did not lose the state to the opposition party but could not succeed.

He said what happened is the will of Allah and urged all members of the party as well as other citizens of the state to remain calm, peaceful and law abiding.

Ibrahim Dosara, Yari’s spokesman, said the governor noted that the party would have loved to continue to provide more dividends of democracy to the people of the state, but as Allah wanted it, the supreme court judgement went the way it happened.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious at the election tribunal just like it did in Zamfara state.

The party in a statement on Saturday, May 25, issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, congratulated Zamfara state governor-elect, Bello Matawalle.

Ologbondiyan described the outcome of the elections as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

