Doctors remove 14-piece cutlery from patient’s intestine
Doctors at an Indian hospital have successfully removed 14 items including several spoons and a knife from a patient’s gut.
The patient who had complained of severe abdominal pain was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi district, India, where doctors performed an X-ray and detected cutlery in his intestine
They decided to operate, according to The Sun of London.
The surgery yielded seven small steel spoons, two toothbrushes, two small screwdrivers, a small knife and a rod.
It is suggested that the patient is a victim of a rare condition called pica where people crave eating unusual objects.
Doctors have expressed their shock while pondering how the patient was alive after swallowing a knife.
The patient is said to be in a critical condition and is still in an intensive care unit (ICU).
But medics are hopeful he'll recover.
