Home | News | General | Doctors remove 14-piece cutlery from patient’s intestine
Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung dares IAAF, gives no commitment to refund $130,000
EFCC probes MTN’s listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange

Doctors remove 14-piece cutlery from patient’s intestine



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 52 minutes ago
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Doctors at an Indian hospital have successfully removed 14 items including several spoons and a knife from a patient’s gut.

The patient who had complained of severe abdominal pain was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi district, India, where doctors performed an X-ray and detected cutlery in his intestine

They decided to operate, according to The Sun of London.

The surgery yielded seven small steel spoons, two toothbrushes, two small screwdrivers, a small knife and a rod.

It is suggested that the patient is a victim of a rare condition called pica where people crave eating unusual objects.

Doctors have expressed their shock while pondering how the patient was alive after swallowing a knife.

The patient is said to be in a critical condition and is still in an intensive care unit (ICU).

But medics are hopeful he'll recover.

KINDLY DROP A COMMENT BELOW

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 48 of 48