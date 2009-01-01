Doctors remove 14-piece cutlery from patient’s intestine

Doctors at an Indian hospital have successfully removed 14 items including several spoons and a knife from a patient’s gut.

The patient who had complained of severe abdominal pain was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College in Mandi district, India, where doctors performed an X-ray and detected cutlery in his intestine

They decided to operate, according to The Sun of London.

The surgery yielded seven small steel spoons, two toothbrushes, two small screwdrivers, a small knife and a rod.

It is suggested that the patient is a victim of a rare condition called pica where people crave eating unusual objects.



Doctors have expressed their shock while pondering how the patient was alive after swallowing a knife.

The patient is said to be in a critical condition and is still in an intensive care unit (ICU).

But medics are hopeful he'll recover.

