Atiku will reclaim stolen mandate just like in Zamfara - PDP declares

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed optimism that its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, will emerge victorious at the election tribunal just like it did in Zamfara state.

The party in a statement on Saturday, May 25, issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, congratulated Zamfara state governor-elect, Bello Matawalle, all federal and state legislators-elect on their victory in the 2019 general elections.

Ologbondiyan described the outcome of the elections as the triumph of the will of the people over manipulative forces.

He said that the victory was a clear pointer to the fact that no matter how long manipulations and anti-democratic tendencies appeared to be to thriving, justice and the will of the people would always prevail eventually.

He assured the people of Zamfara of a purposeful, people-based, and result-oriented leadership that would unite and revitalise the state for the greater good, in line with the wishes and aspirations of the people.

According to Ologbondiyan, Zamfara is blessed with abundant human and natural resources that the in-coming administration can harness for the overall wellbeing of the people.

He, therefore, urged the people of the state to resist all forces of division and unite behind their new leaders to move the state forward.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state has reportedly summoned leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to an emergency meeting.

The Cable reports that a source at the government house, Gusau, the state capital, disclosed this on Saturday, May 25.

The source reportedly said the meeting is about the Supreme Court verdict on the 2019 elections in the state.

