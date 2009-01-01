Home | News | General | Valencia inflict terrible pain on Barcelona after beating them 2-1 to win Copa Del Rey title

Valencia are the 2019 Copa Del Rey champions following their 2-1 win over Barcelona at the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday, May 25.

The victory means that coach Ernesto Valverde were denied a chance to win a domestic double for the second season running.

Kevin Gameiro opened scoring for Los Ches in the 21st minute from a close range after skillfully putting Jose Gaya's pass behind Jasper Cillessen's net.

The goal came after Marcelino García Toral's men outplayed the Catalans in the middle as they created the fantastic chance that put them ahead.

Rodrigo doubled the visitors' lead through a header from a Carlos Soler's cross from the right flank in the 33rd minute.

And they went into the dressing room with a two goals advantage as they hope to keep the scores that way until the final whistle.

Both sides returned to the pitch to resume hostilities and it wasn't looking like Barca would find a breakthrough despite having Lionel Messi on the pitch.

Valencia gave Valverde's men a run for their money as they matched them man-to-man in the encounter.

However, in the 73rd minute, Messi was able to reduce the deficit for the Blaugrana with fewer minutes left to play.

The Argentine tapped in from the goal-mouth after the visitors failed to clear out Malcom's corner from the right flank of the pitch.

But all efforts to frag the match into extra minutes proved unfruitful as Valencia ensured they didn't concede another goal before the referee sounded the final whistle.

