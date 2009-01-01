Home | News | General | My support for Buhari will not make Senate his rubber stamp - Lawan

- Senator Ahmad Lawan says his support for President Muhammadu Buhari will not have any negative influence on the Senate under his leadership

- Lawan notes that his support for the president must not be misconstrued as going to make the national assembly a rubber stamp if he becomes senate president

Senator Ahmad Lawan has said despite his support for President Muhammadu Buhari, the Senate will not be a rubber stamp for the executive if he is elected Senate president.

The cable reports that Lawan in Abuja on Saturday, May 25, said his support for Buhari will not have any negative influence on the Senate under his leadership.

"I won’t deny it; I am a president Buhari man. I believe in him and I believe in my party because of the ideals they stand for. But if you believe in someone and they have an issue that you think can be carried out in a certain way other than the way it was presented, suggesting you go the other way demonstrates that you are really for that person.” he said.

“So my support for the president, for example, must not be misconstrued as going to make the national assembly a rubber stamp if I am senate president.

Lawan stated that the duty of the legislature is for the members of the legislature to take majority decision after a debate, noting that a presiding officer cannot go contrary to such convention.

Meanwhile, emerging report by Independent indicates that Senator Danjuma Goje and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, held secret meetings in Saudi Arabia over Senate presidency.

Goje is the strongest opponent against Ahmed Lawan for the position of Senate President. Lawan is the choice of both Tinubu and APC for the position.

