Wenger finally reveals when he will return to football management 1 year after leaving Arsenal

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has admitted that he misses his former club just one year after stepping down from his position.

The Frenchman won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups during his 22 year reign at the club. Not forgetting the seven Community Shields he led the Gunners to win.

Before stepping down last year, Wenger helped the Emirates Stadium side reach the Europa League semifinals before losing to eventual winners Atletico Madrid.

The 69-year-old manager however said that he misses everything about his former club, adding that he gave his all during his stay.

"I gave my life to this club for 22 years. Every minute of my life was dedicated to this club and I miss the values we developed inside the club.

"I miss competition and I miss Arsenal because I left my heart in there. I support Arsenal it will be forever my club." Wenger said.

Wenger also admitted that he was not sure he would return back as a football manager after his break had offered him more satisfaction than he had anticipated and a different outlook.

He however promised his fans he would certainly make a return to the beautiful game but possibly on another frontier.

"You will see me again in football, As a manager... I do not know," he said.

"Football is still my passion. I will come back soon — but I cannot tell you exactly in what capacity," the former Monaco boss said.

